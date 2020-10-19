Q3 2020 Getlink SE Revenue and Traffic Figures Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Getlink Group Q3 2020 Traffic and Revenue Conference Call. I now hand over to Mr. Jacques Gounon, Chairman. Sir, please go ahead.



Jacques Gounon - Getlink SE - Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman



Thank you, Marie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a real pleasure to have this call with you. I am with Yann Leriche, CEO; GÃ©raldine PÃ©richon, CFO; and new Risk, Mike Schuller and Jean-Baptiste Roussille; plus, of course, Anne-Laure Descleves and Romain Dufour for the presentation and the relationship with both shareholders and the price. In fact, you have the dream team.



I know it's not usual to organize a call for Q3 results. But I think it's an opportunity for you, lady and gentlemen, to have a direct contact with the new executive team and perhaps to have some comments about this, what I can say, pretty good Q3, better than expected as some comments have been already made. You have seen that we have a very strong cash position, which is, I would say, a quite good benchmark.



And we have, of course,