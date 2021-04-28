Getlink SE Annual Shareholders Meeting (French) Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jacques Gounon - Getlink SE - Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, good morning. We are about to officially open this general meeting in a very specific context, which is the one of the sanitary measures implemented by the government. This general meeting is held behind closed doors and as the decision of the Board of Directors, I'm now going to remove my mask. The 2 people who are behind me that I shall introduce in a few minutes are the scrutineers. Because in these very specific conditions, we of course, respect with caution, the way the administration should operate.



By my side, we see Yann Leriche, the Chief Executive, Chief Officer -- CEO, the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer; and Claire Piccolin, the General Secretary of the Board of Directors.



You've been invited to exercise your right of participation prior to the holding of this general meeting. By remote voting or giving your proxy to the Chairman or to a given third party. No admission card was delivered. Since we very much take to heart the active participation of