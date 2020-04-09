Apr 09, 2020 / NTS GMT

David Mandy - O&M Partners LLC - President



Good afternoon. This is David Mandy, President of O&M Partners. I want to welcome everyone to the GR Silver Mining townhall call. GR Silver has a listing on the TSX Venture, GRSL, and also on the OTC in the US under the symbol GRSLF. As most of you know, this event is brought to you by New York based O&M Partners. Just like to remind people we're a marketing communications company, not a broker dealer. We are not commissioned. And our mission is to bring public companies and investors and non-deal investors together in real time, hopefully bring information to them and also provide context so they can make a better informed investment decision.



We welcome all questions. There's a chat feature in Go To Webinar, or you can e-mail it to us. Either way, we will get back to you with your answer. And I think that's everything. So it's a pleasure to turn to our host, Marcio Fonseca. Marcio is the President and CEO. Marcio has extensive experience in the mining industry. I mean, he's done it all on and in many jurisdictions, and worked for big companies.