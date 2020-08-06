Aug 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Marcio Fonseca - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - President, CEO, & Director



GR Silver Mining, what makes GR Silver Mining unique in the silver space in Mexico? That's the largest silver producer in the world. Today, we are the first company ever to control the key assets in the Rosario mining district because the history was that in the past, a lot of different junior or medium-sized companies had different pieces of the district.



In the last two years, we've been very aggressive to acquire and today we control the key assets. The last one was the Plomosas silver project, which we bought from First Majestic. But the Plomosas was a best producer by Grupo MÃ©xico as well. 10 years ago, they produced lead and zinc. I'm going to show Plomosas in San Marcial.



We make some caution there, forward-looking statements. This is the standard cautionary statement about what I'm going to be talking today. So we are integrating San Marcial and Plomosas here on the slide 3, through expansion of the resources, drilling discoveries, taking all the infrastructure that we have with Plomosas because it was a best