Gr Silver Mining Ltd at Virtual Metals Investor Forum Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



GRSL.V - Gr Silver Mining Ltd

Gr Silver Mining Ltd at Virtual Metals Investor Forum

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:50PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Duane Nelson

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. - President & CEO

* Tom MacNeill

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. - President & CEO

* John Lee

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. - CEO & Executive Chairman

* Marcio Fonseca

GR Silver Mining Ltd. - President & COO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Morgan

The Morgan Report - Analyst



=====================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Morgan, The Morgan Report - Analyst [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As we know, the demand for silver has increased due to an ever-expanding list of uses in the market from healthcare to