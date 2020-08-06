Gr Silver Mining Ltd at Virtual Metals Investor Forum Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
GRSL.V - Gr Silver Mining Ltd
Gr Silver Mining Ltd at Virtual Metals Investor Forum
Aug 06, 2020 / 09:50PM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Duane Nelson
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. - President & CEO
* Tom MacNeill
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. - President & CEO
* John Lee
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. - CEO & Executive Chairman
* Marcio Fonseca
GR Silver Mining Ltd. - President & COO
Conference Call Participants
* David Morgan
The Morgan Report - Analyst
Questions and Answers
David Morgan, The Morgan Report - Analyst [1]
As we know, the demand for silver has increased due to an ever-expanding list of uses in the market from healthcare to