Aug 24, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Bianca Pisciola - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - IR



Hi, my name is Bianca Pisciola. I'm the COO of 6ix. And welcome to the GR Silver live investor summit. I'd like to start today by introducing our presenters, Marcio Fonseca and Trevor Woolfe. This update is particularly timely as Marcio is just returned from spending 10 days at the project.



To kick things off, Marcio and Trevor will be telling the company story and then will be accepting questions. (Conference Instructions) Now without further ado, take it away, Marcio.



Marcio Fonseca - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - President & COO



Thank you, Bianca. Thank you again for 6ix for the opportunity to provide an update and tell the story of GR Silver Mining in Mexico silver and gold resource expansion advanced stage projects. Just came back, like Bianca said, met all the 15 geos who are working on site. They have two drill rigs on site drilling; a third one comes this week. We are doing underground development, underground sampling, and discovering new veins at both projects, Plomosas and San Marcial.



I'll