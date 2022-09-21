Sep 21, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT

Eric Zaunscherb - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - CEO



Well, thank you very much, Tom. Thank you very much to the Denver Gold Group for having us. It's a pleasure to be here. I am originally a geologist. So I guess I'm another one of your geo CEOs. Yes, four or five in a row. So, I'm sorry about that. But I know I spent some time in the bush as a geologist and then spent 34 years as a mining analyst.



I will be making some forward-looking statements. So please, at your leisure, take a chance to go through this and there will be an extensive exam at the end of this -- on these forward-looking statements, cautionary statements.



As a mining analyst, I was always looking for companies that had the four Ps. So to me, the four Ps were place, projects, price, and people. So on that framework, I shall go forward.



In terms of the place, we are focused on the Plomosas silver project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. We're located about 45 minutes from MazatlÃ¡n by highway to El Rosario, and then about an 1.5 hour into the project via dirt roads. The project covers about 430 square kilometers, which is