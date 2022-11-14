Nov 14, 2022 - Nov 15, 2022 / NTS GMT
Eric Zaunscherb - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - CEO
Thank you very much, [Claude]. Thank you all for attending today. Much appreciated. Just going to make sure I have got everything here. Very good. So yes, I am the CEO of GR Silver. We are going to make some forward-looking statements, as everyone does.
We are focused on the Plomosas Project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. Access is superb. You land at MazatlÃ¡n and then it's a 45-minute drive on highway to El Rosario, and then hour and a half by dirt roads into various parts of the project. The project is 100% owned. We have 430 square kilometers in the core project and another 300 square kilometers that we consider to be non-core. The access is excellent, but so is power.
We have two former producers, the Plomosas Mine, which was a lead-zinc mine that operated from 1986 to 2001 by Grupo Mexico. So, power to that site. There's power to the San Marcial site, 5 kilometers to the south, and power to the La Trinidad operation, which was operated originally by Eldorado Gold. And then Mako -- that is an open-pit, heap leach oxide gold
