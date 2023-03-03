Mar 03, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Eric Zaunscherb - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you all for attending. As you said, I am Eric Zaunscherb, the CEO and Chair of GR Silver. This is an aerial shot. You can see that we're focused on the Plomosas project in Sinaloa, Mexico. It looks like it's a rugged terrain. It can be, but we also have excellent access, and I'll get into that in a second.



As a former analyst and I spent 34 years as an analyst and originally a geologist, what I always focused on in an investment was for the 5Ps, just to keep it simple. The project, we have the Plomosas project, as I mentioned, with 430 square kilometers of core concessions. Place, you have to be in a place you wouldn't feel badly about bringing your kids to. People, we have an excellent team and I'll get into that as well. Price, we think we're at an attractive entry point. I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe that to be the case. And of course, potential, the potential to grow.



As I said, we're located in Sinaloa and you can see in this the Plomosas project, all 430 square kilometers of it. We also have an additional