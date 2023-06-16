Full Year 2023 Molten Ventures PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Martin Michael Arthur Davis - Molten Ventures Plc - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good morning, Jake, and good morning, everybody, and we are very pleased to be able to share with you the Molten Ventures Plc annual results for financial year 2023. We are really pleased to be able to use this platform to reach out to a much broader group of investors than the traditional institutional investors.



And this is something that's very important part of our business and part of the