Half Year 2024 Molten Ventures PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Davis - Molten Ventures PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. It's Martin Davis here, the CEO of Molten Ventures, with the group CFO, Ben Wilkinson. And we welcome you to our interim results for the first half of financial year 2024. And the first half has really continued to be a very difficult period for the technology industry. It has really been driven by macro events, macro factors including interest rates, inflation, et cetera, which has led to a downturn in valuations, both public and private and technology companies. And obviously, that also affects those that invest in them.



But overall, for the first half of the financial year, we've seen a continuation of our strategy. We think it's very important to remain disciplined throughout this downturn and to continue to support our portfolio of companies to preserve our PLC cash, but also to operate within the market volatility that we're seeing, and to make selective investments at this interesting time in the cycle. We've continued to strengthen our balance sheet, and the business continues to remain very well