Mar 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Sebastian De Kloet - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. - Analyst



I'm lucky enough to have on the line with us today the President and CEO of Graycliff Exploration, which is Jamie Macintosh, who's a good friend of mine. I'm actually super excited for this presentation as this is an earlier-stage opportunity that I think has a lot of potential. They've just started their initial drill programs. And I think you're going to see some really, really cool results coming out from them in the future.



So I'll pass it off to you, Jamie, not to steal your thunder. And just remind everybody that you can put your questions in the chat, and we will answer them at the end. Thank you very much.



Jamie Macintosh - Graycliff Exploration Limited - CEO, President & Director



Thanks a lot, Seb. I'm looking forward to this as well. And I've got a little something at the end for those who haven't already seen our press release from this morning.



Graycliff Exploration is a brand-new company. We launched it in August of 2020, took us about a year to get it public,