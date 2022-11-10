Nov 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

James Macintosh - Graycliff Exploration Limited - President & Director



Graycliff is an interesting story. We went public. We optioned the property in just west of Sudbury in August of 2019. In August of 2020, we went public, and our goal was to basically explore in the shadow of the existing shaft and dramatically expand the size of the mineralization in that area.



Since we went public, we've done over 12,000 meters. We have -- one of the things that sets us apart is we have extensive VG in the drill core, and it's resulted in some spectacular numbers from our drilling.



We also have the Baldwin project, where we have 1,500 hectares, and it's more of a greenfield site as opposed to Shakespeare.



We also have an all-star team with Bruce Durham as our QP and Technical Adviser and Don MacKinnon Jr.



We have a tight structure. We still only have 32 million shares issued, and about 25% is owned by insiders and strategic investors. So it's a very good story. Obviously, like everything else, it's been obliterated by the market, but it's an excellent buy at this point.

