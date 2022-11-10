Nov 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
James Macintosh - Graycliff Exploration Limited - President & Director
Graycliff is an interesting story. We went public. We optioned the property in just west of Sudbury in August of 2019. In August of 2020, we went public, and our goal was to basically explore in the shadow of the existing shaft and dramatically expand the size of the mineralization in that area.
Since we went public, we've done over 12,000 meters. We have -- one of the things that sets us apart is we have extensive VG in the drill core, and it's resulted in some spectacular numbers from our drilling.
We also have the Baldwin project, where we have 1,500 hectares, and it's more of a greenfield site as opposed to Shakespeare.
We also have an all-star team with Bruce Durham as our QP and Technical Adviser and Don MacKinnon Jr.
We have a tight structure. We still only have 32 million shares issued, and about 25% is owned by insiders and strategic investors. So it's a very good story. Obviously, like everything else, it's been obliterated by the market, but it's an excellent buy at this point.
Graycliff Exploration Ltd at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...