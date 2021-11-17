Nov 17, 2021 - Nov 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Brett Richards - Goldshore Resources Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Goldshore is a fairly new story. It's a -- we acquired the Moss Lake project from Wesdome Gold mines back in January of this year. Subsequent to that, we raised $25 million in February of this year. And we, through RTO transaction, we were approved by the TSX on May 31 and admitted for trading on June 4. So very new story.



And we entered the market at a time when everybody went on holidays, had minimal holidays due to COVID for some time. And the gold market and gold equities really, really took a hit through the period. Woke up in September, thought gold price is going to start to feel the inflationary effects, get to Denver. I think I was the only guy there in the hall for most of the time, and it was pretty discouraging.



But what we've assembled is -- on the Moss Lake project, it is a 4-million-ounce historic resource, bulk tonnage, low grades, about 1 gram. And we've assembled a really strong group of men and women to get behind this, with not only their network, but their experience in