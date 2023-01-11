Goldshore Resources Inc At Emerging Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media



Welcome back, everyone. What a great morning we've had so far. Our next presenter is Goldshore Resources Inc. It trades on the TSXV under the symbol GSHR and on the OTCQB under the symbol GSHRF. And with Wesdome Gold Mines as a large shareholder, it is an emerging junior gold development company and owns the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.



Please welcome its CEO, Brett Richards. Welcome, Brett. How are you doing today?



Brett Richards - Goldshore Resources Inc. - CEO & Director



Great, Ana. Thanks.



Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media



Good. Take it away and call me back when you're ready for some questions.



Brett Richards - Goldshore Resources Inc. - CEO & Director



Super. Good morning, everyone or afternoon wherever you are. I appreciate everyone taking the time to hear the presentation. My name is Brett Richards, and I'm the CEO of Goldshore Resources. I draw your attention to the disclaimer slide. And you