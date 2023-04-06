Goldshore Resources Inc At Emerging Growth Conference Transcript

Apr 06, 2023 / NTS GMT

Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have Goldshore Resources Inc. It trades on the OTCQB under the symbol GSHRF and on the TSXV under the symbol GSHR, and is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 22% equity position in the company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, Board of Directors, and advisory Board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.



Please welcome its CEO, Brett Richards. Welcome, Brett, how are you today?



I'm great, Ana, how are you?



Good. We look forward to your update.



Great. Thank you very much. And thanks,