May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Felicity Repacholi-Muir - Indiana Resources Limited - Technical Director



Hi. I'll be presenting Indiana's story today. Today, we're talking about our gold mineralization project in the Central Gawler Craton in South Australia.



Just a quick corporate snapshot. Indiana has approximately 440 million shares on issue, a market cap of $26 million. Over the past year, our share price has been relatively stable, moving between $0.05 and $0.10.



We have an experienced Board with a proven track record for creating shareholder wealth. Joining me at the conference in the room today is Bronwyn Barnes, our Executive Chair. And I'll discuss the story, but essentially how we're managing it is Bronwyn is responsible for the arbitration in Tanzania. And I'm looking after all things South Australia.



We have a very supportive shareholder base. The top 20 holding over 50% and the Board holding over 7%, predominantly high net worth individuals and have all been really supportive of the story of Indiana.



Okay. So today's story will be a quick overview in two parts