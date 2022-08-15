Q2 2022 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT

Dominik S. Richter - HelloFresh SE - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2022 earnings presentation. In today's call, we will cover our most recent quarterly results, show some additional proof points while we continue to be quite excited about our growth prospects and then give you the opportunity to ask questions in our Q&A section.



But first, a little reminder on our vision and mission. Our mission is to change the way people eat forever. We want to achieve this by providing customers a superior alternative to the traditional ways of cooking and consuming food at home. Food at home is one of the largest consumer budgets and an industry that is dominated by very traditional behaviors, such as the weekly grocery run. Through our superior value