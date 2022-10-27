Q3 2022 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings presentation. In today's call, we will cover our most recent quarterly results, share an update on how we navigate and respond to the current macroeconomic environment, and will give you the opportunity to ask questions in our Q&A section towards the end.



In times like these, we really benefit from the great learning opportunities that such a well-diversified portfolio across the globe offers. As of today, with HelloFresh, we operate 7 different brands under the umbrella of the HelloFresh Group spread across 18 geographies on 4 different companies. This allows us to go after a very diverse