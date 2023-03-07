Q4 2022 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to the HelloFresh SE Q4 and 2022 Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dominik Richter.



Dominik S. Richter - HelloFresh SE - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our full year 2022 results (inaudible). In today's calls, we will cover our most recent Q4 results as well (inaudible). We start by discussing some of the longer-term trends that we've been serving our business and provide some context on how we navigate it an extraordinary period-on-period in which we saw unprecedented growth while being subject to a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment.



First of all, we announced our ambition to grow into an integrated food solutions group, which expands on our mission to change the way people eat forever, which we've been following for the last 10 years. We've embarked on that journey about 2 years ago when de facto all of our revenues came from our core (inaudible).



Since sharing this vision,