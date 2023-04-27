Q1 2023 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Dominik S. Richter - HelloFresh SE - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone. We're pleased to welcome you to our Q1 2023 earnings call today. I think we're just off of a very solid first quarter, especially considering the world we were living in last year. First time over EUR 2 billion per quarter, profitability better than guided as we made more progress on many cost initiatives, and our RTE business has been going very strongly, yet is capacity constrained since middle of January.



Over the course of last year and also the last quarter, we've dealt with a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, in which the team overall has showed great adaptability. If you remember last year in Q1, Omicron wave still rampaged through the world. Google recorded the highest search volumes for COVID