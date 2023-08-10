Q2 2023 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and a warm welcome to the HelloFresh SE Q2 2023 Results. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dominik Richter.



Dominik S. Richter - HelloFresh SE - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning. Welcome all to our Q2 2023 earnings presentation. Today, I would like to confirm the numbers that we've already pre-released a couple of weeks ago and use the opportunity to shed some additional light on how Q2 turned out for us, but also how we see ourselves performing against our long-term ambitions.



Our mission is to change the way people eat forever. And home cooking has obviously been over hundreds of years and will most likely continue to be the most popular way to eat dinner for the next 100 years. More than 50% of dinners in our target markets are cooked and consumed at home, a figure that's also incredibly sticky throughout economic cycles in all ways of life.



In the almost 12 years since HelloFresh was started, we grew HelloFresh to a meal's run rate of over 1 billion meals per year,