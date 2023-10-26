Q3 2023 Hellofresh SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Dominik S. Richter - HelloFresh SE - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning. Welcome all to our Q3 earnings presentation. Today, I'd like to share the financial results for the most recent quarter, provide some details of some of the underlying drivers we observed and present also an outlook for the rest of the year. To start with, this month also marks the 12th birthday of HelloFresh, and I'd like to briefly reflect on where we are today and how we think about the long-term future of the business.



Our mission is to change the way people eat forever. That's the mission that we have articulated in 2011 and which has stayed the same sense. To achieve that mission, we focus on pioneering in [other solutions] in across a range of business lines from meal kits for home cooking to ready meals and the number of projects in inclusion stages such as pet food.



That's closely aligned to our