Q4 2020 Heroux Devtek Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sharon, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Heroux-Devtek's Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. We refer you to Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation available on the company's website for the complete forward-looking statement. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Stephane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Heroux-Devtek. Mr. Brassard, please go ahead, sir.



Martin Brassard - HÃ©roux-Devtek