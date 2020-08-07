Heroux Devtek Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Gilles LabbÃ©,HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc.-Executive Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) My name is Gilles LabbÃ©, and I am the Executive Chairman of the Board of the Corporation.



As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues, we have decided to hold this 2020 Shareholders Meeting as a virtual-only meeting in order to protect the health of our shareholders and duly appointed proxy holder, ensure their safety and to comply with public health and safety guideline as well.



(foreign language) This meeting will be conducted in French and English, and all participants shall feel free to address questions or comments in either English or French.



Well, given the COVID-19 situation, you will see a comment from Martin and also from StÃ©phane that our results of last year and also our result of the first quarter prove that our business model is very solid.



When we look at our business, what will help us go through this difficult time for our industry is the fact that we have a balance between defense and civil customers. We have