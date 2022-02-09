Q3 2022 Heroux Devtek Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Enis, and I will be your conference operator today.



At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to HÃ©roux-Devtek Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. We refer you to Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation available on the company's website for the complete forward-looking statements. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. StÃ©phane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HÃ©roux-Devtek.



Mr. Brassard, please go ahead, sir.



Martin Brassard - HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc.<