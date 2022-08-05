Heroux Devtek Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Gilles Labbe - HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc.-Executive Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) My name is Gill Labbe, and I'm the Executive Chairman of the Board of the corporation. As the COVID global pandemic continues, we have decided to change the venue of this 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to a virtual-only meeting in order to protect the health of our shareholders, employees and ensure their safety.



(foreign language) This meeting will be conducted in French and English to show participants should feel to address questions or comments in either English or French.



(foreign language) Before we get started with other items on the agenda, I would like to give a short refresher summary of a few technical points with regard to this virtual meeting format. We have chosen to hold this virtual meeting as a live audio webcast accompanied by a visual presentation, as we believe this is the best way to enable our duly-registered shareholders and duly-appointed proxy holder to fully and equally participate to the meeting regardless of their geographic