Aug 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to HÃ©roux-Devtek Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. We refer you to the press release available on the company's website for complete forward-looking statement. I would now like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and to Stephane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HÃ©roux-Devtek. Mr. Brassard, Please go ahead.
Martin Brassard - HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc.-President - CEO & Director
Q1 2024 Heroux Devtek Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...