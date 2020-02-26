Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Axel Dumas

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions - Executive Chairman

* Eric du HalgouÃ«t

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions - EVP of Finance



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* AurÃ©lie Husson-Dumoutier

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Edouard Aubin

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of Luxury Goods

* Luca Giuseppe Solca

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Juliette Garnier;Le Monde;Journalist



=====================

Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-Executive Chairman



[Interpreted] Thank You for attending. We're going to present to you 2019, which was an excellent year, and I'm sure you'll have