Full Year 2020 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-Executive Chairman



[Interpreted] Good morning to you all. I'm very pleased to be here with you this morning. I'm sorry that we cannot all be together in this room this morning.



First and foremost, I would like to thank all group employees who've demonstrated a great deal of courage, solidarity and agility as well as creativity throughout 2020. I'm especially thinking of everyone who was and continues sometimes to be impacted by the disease.



Such a large-scale crisis reminds us of the importance to focus on who we are and what we're able to control such as our business areas. It's also an opportunity to make choices and talk about decisions made in the past. I can say that this global crisis shows the relevance of our business model, placing human beings at the very center of it all and creation at the center.



We're focusing on everybody's intelligence and sensitivity. We're also focusing on commitment and responsibility. This all was very