Half Year 2022 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022

presentation of the 2022 first half results for Hermès International.



Axel Dumas, Chief Executive Officer of Hermès International; and Mr. Eric du Halgouët, Chief Financial Officer.



Axel Dumas - Hermès International Société en commandite par actions-CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning, everybody. I would like to thank you for joining us for the publication of the results of H1 2022. I'm very happy that -- after an historical 2021 to present to you, once again, excellent results in terms of revenue and profitability.



This performance rests above all on the quality of the work of our teams that I would like to warmly thank.



These results illustrate the greater appeal of the House of HermÃ¨s. Our objectives are conceived in an artisanal manner with an approach of durability without any trade-off on quality. Our performance of H1 rests on a