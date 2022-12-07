Dec 07, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft -



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you for joining us. now presenting at our events is the team from HealthWarehouse.com Inc. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is HEWA on the OTCQB. And from that team, we have Danny Seliga, CFO, as well as [Joey] Peters, CEO. With that, Dan and Joey, take it away.



Joey Peters - HealthWarehouse.com Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Robert. I appreciate the introduction. This is Joey Peters here, and I'd like to start out by welcoming all of those attending today's presentation. Dan and I appreciate you taking the time to learn about HelpWarehouse.com. I'm the President and CEO of HealthWarehouse.com Inc., and Dan is our Chief Financial Officer. Dan has been involved with the Company about 10 years in both financial and operational capacities. I myself started with the company in January of 2012, basically answering phone calls in our call center, and I've held various positions throughout the company prior to becoming President and CEO.



