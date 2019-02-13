Feb 13, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Amber Stoney - Navigator Global Investments Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Thanks. I think you're good to start, Sean?
Sean Gerard McGould - Navigator Global Investments Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Perfect.
Amber Stoney - Navigator Global Investments Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
All right. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Navigator Global Investments FY '19 Interim Results Briefing. So my name is Amber Stoney, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Navigator. And also presenting today is Sean McGould, who's our Chief Executive Officer.
The format for today is that we'll do a discussion of the 31 December half-year financial results, and I'll lead you through that. And that'll be followed by business updates from Sean, and then we'll actually open the call to participants to ask questions. So we'll be using the presentation that we've released to the ASX this morning to talk through, and it's also available from our website.
So with that, I will kick off
Half Year 2019 Navigator Global Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...