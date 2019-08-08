Aug 08, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT
Amber Stoney - Navigator Global Investments Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Good morning, everyone. I think it's (inaudible). Thank you for joining us for the Navigator Global Investments 2019 Annual Results Briefing. My name is Amber Stoney, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. And with me also is Sean McGould, our Chief Executive Officer; and our Chairman is with us today as well, Mr. Michael Shepherd.
So in terms of the briefing, firstly, we will have a discussion of the financial results, followed by Sean giving a presentation on some strategic business points that he would like to discuss, and after that, we will actually open it up for questions.
So one thing I just wanted to point out, I know those of you who are familiar with this know that we report in U.S. dollars. But I do just want to point out that everything that we discuss today will be U.S. dollars unless we otherwise let you know they're in Australian dollars. So I think, firstly, I'll just try to make (inaudible) who gets lost, we've found that everyone reads (inaudible) and as you've seen, the exchange rate has
