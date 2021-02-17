Feb 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Navigator Global Investments Limited conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Amber Stoney, Navigator's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Amber Stoney - Navigator Global Investments Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Navigator Global Investments presentation on our interim results for the 6 months to 31 December 2020. With us today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Sean McGould. We also have Ross Zachary, who has been heavily involved in the portfolio acquisition that we completed just at the beginning of February. And we also have Scott Perkins, who is Executive Managing Director at Lighthouse.



So with that, I'd like to hand over to Sean to just make some opening remarks about the 6-month period and the current business.



Sean Gerard McGould - Navigator Global Investments Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Amber, and