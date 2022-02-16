Feb 16, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Amber Stoney - Navigator Global Investments Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the FY '22 interim results briefing. My name is Amber Stoney, and I'm the CFO of Navigator. And with me today is our CEO, Sean McGould; as well as Ross Zachary, MD of Strategic Corporate Development.



The agenda for the call today is to Sean to make some opening remarks about the Navigator Group and then to provide a review of the Lighthouse Investment Partners business. Ross will then discuss the NGI Strategic Portfolio business, and I'll finish with a walk-through of the financial results for the half. Following that, we'll open the call for questions.



So with that, I will hand over to Sean.



Sean Gerard McGould -