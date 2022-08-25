Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Amber Stoney - Navigator Global Investments Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the Navigator Global Investments Limited Update and Presentation of our 2022 Annual Results. My name is Amber Stoney, and I'm the CFO and Company Secretary of Navigator. Joining me on today's webcast is our CEO, Sean McGould; and our MD of Strategic Corporate Development, Ross Zachary.



Moving on to our next slide, I'll just briefly outline our agenda for today. So firstly, Sean is going to provide an overview of how the Navigator Group looks today after a very active 18 months of expanding our business. Sean will then provide a review of the Lighthouse business before handing over to Ross, who's going to take us through in more detail of the recent investments that Navigator has made. Ross and I will then discuss how Navigator's earnings with these investments and the key drivers underpinning them. And then I'll follow on with a discussion of the 2022 financial results themselves. Finally, Ross and I'll discuss in further detail our funding strategy and dividend policy from 2023 before