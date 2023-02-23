Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Thank you, everyone, for joining this morning over in Asia and Australia and in the evening here in the U.S. and Europe as well. So we're going to talk about the 2023 interim results for Navigator Global Investments -- and as always, I am joined by Amber and Ross, who will be going through various parts of the presentation as well. If we could switch to Page 2, just the agenda for this morning's call. I'm going to make an introduction and just talk a little bit about the interim results. I'll go over a review of Lighthouse specifically. I will turn it over to Ross to talk about the NGI strategic portfolio. And then we will turn it over to Amber to talk about the specific financial results for the interim period