Navigator Global Investments Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Navigator Global Investments Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sean McGould, CEO. Please go ahead.



Sean Gerard McGould - Navigator Global Investments Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thanks, everyone, for joining this morning from Australia wherever anyone is listening. We're very excited this morning to announce the acceleration of the Dyal transaction. And I'm going to start the webinar just on the first page. And then as we're going through the presentation, I'll flip through and those are sort of speaking. We'll let you know what page we are referring to as I believe everyone has control of their own pages.



I'm joined this morning -- in this evening by Ross Zachary, who's the Managing Director with NGI that many of you know, Amber Stoney, who is our Group CFO; and also by Kevin Purcell, who is