Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and thanks, everyone, for joining this morning or this evening, wherever you are located around the globe, for the 2023 annual results update for Navigator Global Investments. We have had another busy year. A lot going on, very positive in terms of both transactions and just the AUM flows. So we're excited to present tonight, and I'm going to start on -- just by going to Page 2 here and just talk about the agenda and what we're going to go through this evening.



First is, I will give just a brief introduction on the overall business and what we've accomplished at NGI over the past year. Then I will talk specifically about Lighthouse and give a business update on what we're seeing