Humanigen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Cameron Durrant - Humanigen, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today at the Humanigen 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. My name is Cameron Durrant, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Humanigen. And I'll be presenting at this meeting and presiding at this meeting.



As you know, this meeting is being held in a virtual meeting format only by a live webcast on the internet.



Before I call the meeting to order, I would like to introduce you to the other members of Humanigen's Board of Directors, in addition to the company's management team, who are participating in today's virtual meeting. The other members of the Board of Directors are: Ronald Barliant; Dr. Rainer Boehm; Cheryl Buxton; Dr. Dale Chappell, who is also the company's Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. John Hohneker; and Kevin Xie.



Also participating in today's meeting are members of Humanigen's management team, namely Tim Morris, the company's Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, who will serve as Secretary of this meeting; Dr. Adrian