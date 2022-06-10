Humanigen Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 10, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Sean Tan - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Welcome to our session. My name is [Sean Tan], I'm an associate at Jefferies working with Senior analysts at [HP]. Today I'm very pleased to introduce Cameron Durrant, the Chairman and CEO of Humanigen, to introduce to us the story of Humanigen. So we will have a presentation first from Cameron and then a short Q&A session. Cameron, please.



Cameron Durrant - Humanigen, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much indeed, Sean, and thank you to Jefferies for inviting Humanigen to the conference today. And thank all of you for being in the room with me today. I am going to show you our FLS and then dive into the focus of our discussion today, which will be lenzilumab.



Lenzilumab is a monoclonal antibody that we've developed through a technology which we call Humaneering. Humaneering conveys certain benefits, including the highest binding affinity in the category; and lenzilumab binds GM-CSF, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It also has the slowest off-rate in its class. And those and a number of