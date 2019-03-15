Q4 2018 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

J. Cameron Bailey - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the High Arctic Fourth Quarter and Year-end Conference Call 2018. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release that we issued last evening on March 14, 2019. And following my remarks, Jim Hodgson, our Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing our financial performance for the period. After the formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions you may have.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates and projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual