Q1 2019 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

J. Cameron Bailey - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the High Arctic First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release that we issued yesterday, Thursday, May 9. And following my remarks Jim Hodgson, our Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing our financial performance for the period. After our formal -- I'm obligated to say this, and it's a little bit boring for our call, but our disclaimer is, after our formal comments, we'll open the, up the call to some answers. And before we begin, I'm going to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking information. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectation estimates, projections, assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future