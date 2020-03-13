Q4 2019 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Quarterly Results Q4 Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Cam Bailey. Please go ahead.



J. Cameron Bailey;Chief Executive Officer -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to High Arctic's Year-End 2020 Conference Call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued yesterday on Thursday, March 12. And following my remarks, Chris Ames, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing the financial performance for the period. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answers and questions.



I'm required to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements, and such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to vary materially from those contemplated