Q1 2021 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2021 Q1 Results Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.
Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO & President
Thank you, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to High Arctic's first quarter conference call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued after market last night, Thursday, May 13.
And following my remarks, Lance Mierendorf, who's filling Chief Financial Officer duties on an interim basis, will be joining us to discuss our financial performance for the period.
After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer questions.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and
May 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
