Q2 2021 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



All participants, please standby, your meeting is ready to begin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2021 Q2 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.



Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO & President



Thank you, Eric, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic's Second Quarter Conference Call.



Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued after market yesterday, August 12. And following my remarks, Lance Mierendorf, who's filling Chief Financial Officer duties of High Arctic on an interim basis, will be discussing our financial performance for the second quarter of 2021.



After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current