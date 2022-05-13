Q1 2022 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO & President



Thank you, Paul, and good day to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic's First Quarter Conference Call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued after market yesterday, May 12. Following my remarks, I will hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mierendorf. Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the first quarter of 2022.



After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have. Before we begin, though, I'd like to remind you that certain information discussed today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of