Q1 2023 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic first quarter conference call. Today, I will be providing an update on the press release we issued yesterday, May 11. Following my remarks, I will hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mierendorf; Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the first quarter of 2023. As usual, after our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.



Before we begin, though, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees