Q2 2023 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2023 Q2 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.



Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO



Thank you, Louise, and good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us. Welcome to High Arctic's Second Quarter Conference Call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued yesterday, August 3, including discussion of our financial performance for the second quarter of 2023. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.



Before we begin, though, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual